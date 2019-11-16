‘Sin City’ TV series may be on the way, with Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez in talks

An animated prequel is on the cards too

Sin City creator Frank Miller has reportedly struck a deal with US production company Legendary for a new television series of his award-winning graphic novel, with the 2005 film adaptation’s co-director Robert Rodriguez also involved in talks.

Miller and Rodriguez will serve as executive producers on the series, according to Deadline. Stephen L’Heureux, who co-produced the sequel film Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, is also attached to the project, as well as Silenn Thomas, who heads Miller’s production company.

Legendary is already committed to a full season order, pending a distribution partner. The report also claims the studio is planning to make an animated prequel series.

A TV adaptation of Sin City was previously announced in 2017, with Walking Dead showrunner Glen Mazarra at the helm, but the project was stalled by controversy. At the time, The Weinstein Company owned the rights to the film and Harvey Weinstein was to serve as a producer. When the company was forced to declare bankruptcy following Weinstein’s sex abuse scandal, Miller re-acquired the film and TV rights.

It’s unclear whether Mazarra or Underworld director Len Wiseman, who was attached to direct the 2017 adaptation’s pilot, are involved in Miller and Legendary’s project. It’s also unknown whether the forthcoming series will connect to the previous feature films.

In a four-star review of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, released in 2014, NME called the film “a twisted orgy of monochrome mayhem you just can’t take your eyes off.”