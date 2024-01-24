‘Single’s Inferno’ renewed for season four by Netflix

Netflix has officially renewed its popular Korean reality dating series Single’s Inferno for a fourth season.

Today (January 24), the streaming service announced in a press release that Single’s Inferno would be returning for a fourth season, making it the first unscripted series from Netflix Korea to do so.

Per Netflix, the third season of Single’s Inferno, which premiered in December 2023 and wrapped up earlier this month, surpassed the popularity of the previous season with over 65million cumulative viewing hours on the streaming platform.

“We will continue to do our best and make sure season four is even more entertaining for you by paying closer attention to the fans’ feedback on season four, both positive and negative,” said Single’s Inferno co-producer Kim Jae-won.

An official confirmation for season four of Single’s Inferno comes shortly after producers Kim Jae-won and Kim Jung-hyun said that a renewal was “still under discussion”. At the time, they also teased that a fourth season would “change drastically from the third season”.

The duo have also spoken about the possibility of a Single’s Inferno spin-off, featuring contestants from different seasons of the show. “Just imagining [season two contestant] Dex and [season three contestant] Lee Gwan-hee appearing together is already interesting,” Kim Jae-won said.

In other Netflix news, the streamer also recently announced its brand-new unscripted series, Super Rich in Korea. The series, hosted by GOT7 member BamBam and OH MY GIRL singer Mimi, will follow “the ultra-luxurious lives of the world’s wealthiest in the heart of Korea”.