Sir Michael Parkinson, broadcaster and chat show host, dies aged 88

Legendary broadcaster and chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88, his family has confirmed.
The presenter previously revealed he was undergoing radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer in 2013, before receiving the all-clear from doctors two years later.
Confirming the news of his passing, his family said in a statement: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.
“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”
Parkinson’s TV career spanned seven decades, and he interviewed of the world’s biggest stars on his long-running chat show. Some of his high-profile guests included Sir Billy Connolly, Muhammad Ali, Sir Elton John, Madonna and Dame Helen Mirren.
The first Parkinson show aired in 1971 on BBC television, with US jazz singer Marion Montgomery appearing as his first guest. The show initially ran for 11 years and spanned hundreds of episodes.
Parkinson later returned to the BBC in 1998 with another run of the show. The presenter estimated he had interviewed more than 2,000 guests in total.
Of the many guests he interviewed, Parkinson said that boxer Muhammad Ali was his favourite. You can watch the iconic interview here.
Paying tribute to the late broadcaster, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.
“He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener.
“Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed.”
