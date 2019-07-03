All six seasons of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ return to Netflix

Bring it on.

Fans of the 90s rejoice – The Fresh Prince of Bel Air has arrived back on Netflix.

While Netflix might be spinning out a whole gamut of new shows for fans to enjoy, the announcement that all six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air are back on the streaming platform has been met with extreme excitement.

“All 6 seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are back on netflix, so you can watch one of most heartbreaking sitcom scenes in TV history as often as you like,” Netflix wrote alongside a gif of the emotional scene where Will Smith mulls the effect of his absent father on his life.

One fan immediately responded: “This scene, man. Let’s not talk too much.”

The show’s arrival comes after one fan created a created a mash-up that sees the show combining with Twin Peaks for a seriously emotional result earlier this year.

While Will’s speech is always emotional, the potential for tears is heightened as Angelo Badalamenti’s emotional ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme’ is heard in the background.

Last year, star Alfonso Ribeiro also unsuccessfully sued Fortnite for allegedly stealing his iconic Carlton dance.

Alfonso’s attorney David Hecht spoke to TMZ, saying: “It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro’s likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, Fortnite.”

The case was later dismissed.