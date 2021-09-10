Actor Kathryn Prescott has been hospitalised with multiple injuries after she was hit by a cement truck in New York.

Kathryn’s twin sister, Megan Prescott, said on Instagram that Kathryn was struck by the vehicle while crossing a road in the city on Tuesday (September 7).

“After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand,” Megan wrote.

“She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now.”

Megan’s request to fly to the US to help her sister was rejected by the US Embassy under the current travel restrictions. She’s now looking for help to potentially overturn the decision.

“[Kathryn] is alone in New York with no family members,” Megan added. “I need help getting to New York to support her recovery. I will have to help her until she can start to walk again.

“I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital.”

April Pearson, Kathryn and Megan’s former co-star on Skins, replied to the post: “I’m so sorry to hear this Meg, if only I could do more to help.”

Kathryn is best known for playing Emily Fitch on the Channel 4 teen drama, along with roles on MTV’s Finding Carter and 24: Legacy.