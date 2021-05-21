Sky cancels ‘Bulletproof’ series following Noel Clarke allegations

Sky has cancelled the fourth series of Bulletproof three weeks after allegations of sexual misconduct against its star and co-creator Noel Clarke were made.

The new series had been commissioned and was in pre-production before the allegations were reported.

Sky halted production of the show in April after 20 women alleged to The Guardian that Clarke had engaged in a pattern of behaviour that included “groping, harassment and bullying”. Clarke issued an apology after the report was released, but continues to deny all claims through his lawyers.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing,” Clarke said in the statement obtained by the BBC.

A spokesperson for Sky told Deadline at the time of halting production: “Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously.”

They continued: “Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”

The Comcast-owned broadcaster had told Deadline that it was exploring other ways to make the show. However, a spokesperson has now confirmed: “Sky will not be proceeding with any further series of Bulletproof”.

Bulletproof producers Vertigo Films severed ties with Clarke at the time that the allegations were made against him.

“Effective immediately, Noel Clarke is removed from any Vertigo Films production,” the company said in a statement.

Clarke’s Bulletproof co-star and co-creator Ashley Waters also shared a statement on social media following the allegations.

“My thoughts are with the women who have come forward and told their awful stories,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am in shock and saddened by what I have heard on a multitude of levels. Whilst Noel has been a friend and a colleague for several years, I cannot standby and ignore these allegations.”

Since The Guardian‘s investigation was released, over 800 members of the UK entertainment industry have signed a letter demanding change in the film and TV industry.

“After reading the Noel Clarke allegations, many of us within the TV and film industry started sharing our own stories of sexual harassment and sexual abuse,” started the letter, which was led by Meriel Beale, freelance producer and unscripted anti-bullying and harassment officer at industry union Bectu.