Sky is launching two new documentary channels in 2020

Sky will unveil two new channels dedicated to airing documentaries and nature programmes later this year.

Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature will provide viewers with David Attenborough-narrated shows and documentaries on a broad range of biographical and human interest topics.

Set to launch this spring, the channels will include HBO, Showtime and Sky original documentaries including pharmaceutical scandal Bitter Pill: Primodos, Tiger Woods: The Comeback and the McMillions HBO series produced by Mark Wahlberg [via Digital Spy].

Bio-docs will peer into the profiles of the famous, such as What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali and Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind.

Sky Nature will broadcast Sky’s existing Attenborough collection as well as new nature shows Extreme Animals: One Wild Day and Extreme Animals: Life’s First Steps.

Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville will narrate a nature documentary series about farmlife (Wild Tales from the Farm).

In addition to the two newly announced channels, which will be available to existing Sky/NOW TV customers, Sky Comedy launches tonight (January 28).

In other news, the trailer for Attenborough’s upcoming film A Life On Our Planet has been released, in which the broadcaster offers a crucial warning to humankind.

“Human beings have overrun the world,” Attenborough narrates in a first look at the film, which seems to place focus on his own journey and views learned over an entire lifetime, as well as informing viewers on the existence of other species in uncovered parts of the world.

A Life On Our Planet will receive its world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall, which Attenborough will attend in person, on April 16.