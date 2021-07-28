Sky One axed after nearly 40 years ahead of two new channels launching

Sky has announced plans to scrap Sky One as part of a major rebrand for the broadcaster.

The channel will leave TV screens on September 1 after 40 years, ahead of two new channels – Sky Max and Sky Showcase – arriving later this year.

Sky Showcase will take Sky One’s 106 slot and offers a selection of highlights from across Sky’s Channels. Sky Max, which is set to be available on demand, will become the main home of original TV shows for the broadcaster.

All comedy content, meanwhile, will be made available on Sky Comedy.

“Sky One had a brilliant year, from A Discovery of Witches at the beginning of the year to Flight Attendant to the Friends Reunion so we know that it’s in rude health content wise – but I think it is time for a reset,” Sky’s Director of Programmes for UK & Ireland Jamie Morris told RadioTimes of the reboot.

As we prepare to say goodbye to Sky One in September, here's a look at their previous branding… THREAD pic.twitter.com/0igzlDwOvE — TV Live (@tvlive) July 28, 2021

“Sky One means many things to many people and we didn’t want to change what it meant, we kind of felt we wanted to go into this new direction.

“We just want to be really clear to our customers and allow those really big content pieces to be easier than ever to find and we think Sky Showcase, sat side by side with the rest of the key content, will make those shows shine even greater.”

It comes as the broadcaster prepares to launch a reboot of Never Mind The Buzzcocks later this year, featuring new team captains Noel Fielding and Daisy May Cooper.