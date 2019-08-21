Slay! ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ unveils full line-up of queens

Bring it on.

The line-up for the first ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been revealed, featuring the ten queens who will battle it out to become the UK’s first ever Drag Race superstar.

Ahead of the show’s launch later this year, it’s been confirmed that the UK edition will feature Crystal, Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chipz, Cheryl Hole, Divina De Campo, Gothy Kendoll, Sum Tim Wong, The Vivienne, Scaredy Kat and Vinegar Strokes.

Fans can see all ten queens for the first time when they appear at Manchester Pride on August 24.

RuPaul said: “Each of the UK queens is so unique, so courageous and so special. I can’t wait for the UK – and the world – to fall in love with them the same way I did.”

It was previously confirmed that the show will feature an all-star line up of guest judges, including members of Spice Girls and Little Mix.

They’ll be joined by other high profile stars, including Game of Thrones’ Maisie Williams, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Check out the full line-up below.

Divina DeCampo

The Vivienne

Baga Chipz

Cheryl Hole

Crystal

Vinegar Strokes

Sum Ting Wong

Scaredy Cat

Goth Kendoll

Blu Hydrangea

While an official premiere date is yet to be confirmed, host and show creator RuPaul said the show will “celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens”.

The drag icon also jokingly added that the show will be more than happy to have Megan Markle join them: “We are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.”