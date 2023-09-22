Here’s when ‘Slow Horses’ season three is out

Apple TV+ confirmed this Wednesday (September 20) when the new season of Slow Horses will be released.

Slow Hands, the adaptation of Mick Herron’s Slough House novels, will see Gary Oldman reprise his role as the lovably grumpy spy Jackson Lamb for season three. Apple has previously confirmed that a fourth series has also been commissioned; its arrival date is unknown.

In a press release, Apple stated that “in Season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.”

Advertisement

The new season will run for six episodes total, and will begin with two new episodes on December 1. Slow Horses will then reveal one episode per week until December 29.

Apple also unveiled two new actors joining the series. Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù (Gangs of London star) will star as Sean Donovan, “the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul”, whilst Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts, The World To Come) will play Alison Dunn, an “MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.”

Other cast members slated to return include Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West and Jonathan Pryce.

Last year, Gary Oldman revealed that Slow Horses might be his last acting role. In an interview with the Sunday Times, he said: “I’ve had an enviable career, but careers wane, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting.”

Advertisement

“I’d be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb – and then hang it all up.”