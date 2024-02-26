‘Smallville’ actor Chris Gauthier dies aged 48

Smallville star Chris Gauthier has died at the age of 48.

The actor, who played Winslow Schott/Toyman in the series, was also known for appearances in Once Upon A Time, A Series Of Unfortunate Events and 2009 film Watchmen.

According to his manager, Gauthier “passed suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness” last week (via TVLine).

“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” a statement from TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent confirmed.

“As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

TriStar Appearances talent representative Chad Colvin added in a tribute post on Facebook: “Chris was the literal textbook definition of a character actor. You may not have known his name but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was onscreen, you were in for a helluva ride.

“Whether he was standing toe-to-toe against Clark Kent on Smallville as the Toyman, tormenting Dean on Supernatural, on deck with Hook as Smee in Once Upon A Time or in guest roles in the numerous productions he was in, he ALWAYS gave it his all when the camera was rolling.”

Many more have since shared tributes to Gauthier, with Once Upon A Time co-star Colin O’Donoghue writing on Instagram: “Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!”

Showrunner Adam Horowitz added on X (formerly Twitter): “So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, sweet, and talented person. You will be missed.”

Gauthier was also well known for his role in video game Need for Speed: Carbon, as well as TV series Harper’s Island and School Of Life, and films Freddy Vs. Jason and 40 Days And 40 Nights.