SM:TV Live is reportedly getting a new one-off special later this year with original hosts Ant and Dec, and Cat Deeley.

The kids Saturday morning show was a staple of the late 1990s and early 2000s, with the hosts and a number of guests taking part in sketches and games.

According to The Sun, the trio will reunite for the special to mark Ant and Dec’s 30 years in showbusiness, having first met on Byker Grove in 1990 – where they performed as musicians PJ & Duncan.

Advertisement

The one-off will apparently look back at some of the show’s best moments, with old guests also reminiscing.

The series ran between 1998 and 2003, with Ant and Dec appearing until 2001 and Deeley leaving in 2002. The pair have since gone on to host the likes of Britain’s Got Talent, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Deeley, meanwhile, went over to the United States, where she has presented So You Think You Can Dance since 2006.

SM:TV Live was previously reported to be getting a revival to mark its 20th anniversary in August 2018, though it never materialised in the end.

Advertisement

At the time, the announcement was made during an episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in 2017, with Ant and Dec inviting Deeley on stage after doing a skit together.

“Would we be rubbish now? We were rubbish then,” Deeley joked, though declared: “OK, let’s do it!”, and later said she had enjoyed the “best day ever” during her reunion with the pair.