Saturday Night Live’s Alex Moffat has taken over from Jim Carrey in impersonating Joe Biden on the US sketch show.

Carrey had played the role of the President-elect since the start of the programme’s current season and last appeared as Biden on November 7, when the Democratic candidate was officially announced as America’s next President.

Moffat made his first appearance as Biden on last night’s (December 19) episode of SNL, joining Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris and Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence in a cold open riffing on Pence getting the coronavirus vaccine live on TV.

“Joe, you look different somehow,” Pence told Biden when he entered the sketch. Biden replied: “I’m like Colonel Sanders – every time you see me I’m a different guy. There’s a good chance that this time next year I’ll be Mario Lopez. Now where the vaccines at?!”

Watch the full sketch below now.

Carrey announced he would no longer be playing the President-elect earlier yesterday. “Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President…comedy’s highest call of duty,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that shit. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!”

Biden will officially enter the White House on January 20, 2021. Donald Trump had mounted a legal campaign to get votes recounted and overturned in a bid to retain power but, earlier this month (December 2), the US Attorney General said he hadn’t found any evidence of fraud that would cause a different outcome.