SNL star Bobby Moynihan has said Donald Trump was “a nightmare” when he hosted the show in 2015.

The actor, who spent nine seasons on Saturday Night Live from 2008 onwards, recalled working with the former president on the show in the early days of his presidential campaign.

Speaking on the Last Laugh podcast, Moynihan said Trump was not “the worst host” but still called the experience “a nightmare”.

“I’ll say by far, no, he was not the worst host,” Moynihan explained. “He was just delusional. He did something completely wrong [in a taped sketch] and they were like, ‘Cut! Hey, you did that wrong.’ And he was like, ‘No, I didn’t.’ And, and they were like, ‘Yes, you did.’

“And he was like, ‘No, I didn’t, roll back the tape.’ He tried to prove it. And they did, they showed it to him and he was like, ‘I like it better that way.'”

Moynihan went on to say “the vibe felt like a bratty, rich child.”

The comedian also explained his “weird past” with Trump: “The first time I did Conan, he was a guest and we spoke. I had jury duty with him and he remembered me, I don’t know why.”

He added: “And I showed up that morning and it was in New York and there were news trucks everywhere. And I was like, what is happening? Did I get on a murder trial? And I went in and I sat down, we were there for a couple hours and nothing was happening.

“And then he walks in and he points at a chair and he goes, ‘I want to sit there.’ And they took a picture of him sitting there for a second. And then he got up and he walked out and he saw me and he was like, ‘Mr. Moynihan, how are you doing?’ And I was like, oh no. And he was like, ‘Are you gonna play me on SNL this year?’ And I was like, ‘No, bye!’ And then SNL, he was a nightmare.”

