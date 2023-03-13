‘SNL’ criticised for “offensive” Irish stereotypes in Oscars sketch

Saturday Night Live has been criticised after using “offensive” Irish stereotypes during an Oscars sketch on the show at the weekend.

The sketch, which was aired the day before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, saw Marcello Hernandez and Heidi Gardner acting as presenters who were interviewing Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, who were played by Mikey Day and Molly Kearny.

“How do you guys like your chances tonight?” Gardner asks them in reference to The Banshees Of Inisherin, with the comedians replying in extremely thick, hard-to-understand accents.

“Wow, and they haven’t even started drinking yet!” Hernandez then responds.

All the stars are out at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/BHKygkLJPW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

The sketch sparked a backlash with Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee sharing the clip with the words: “Yes this fine” followed by a face-palm emoji.

Yes this fine 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/Xk5nsYMyqS — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) March 12, 2023

One Twitter user wrote: “What the absolute fuck is this??” while another added: “This is beyond offensive.”

Another user added: “Painting the Irish as drunks is what the British rulers in the 1800’s did to feel superior to the Irish and was racist. This Saturday Night Live’s skit of Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell (who works hard to maintain his sobriety) was so tone deaf and so 1800s.”

What the absolute fuck is this?? — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) March 12, 2023

This is beyond offensive. — Lorna Claire Weightman (@styleisleIRL) March 12, 2023

Painting the Irish as drunks is what the British rulers in the 1800’s did to feel superior to the Irish and was racist. This Saturday Night Live’s skit of Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell (who works hard to maintain his sobriety) was so tone deaf and so 1800s. — Elizabeth David (@MissLong) March 12, 2023

The sketch last night (March 12) saw Farrell give his own reaction during the Oscars ceremony.

During a made-up “fan questions” section, host Jimmy Kimmel asked the actor – on behalf of a “fan” – just what it was he was saying in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Farrell then quipped: “I’d like him to go on YouTube and check out the SNL skit from last night!”

Meanwhile, The Banshees Of Inisherin failed to pick up any Oscars last night despite being nominated in nine categories.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner on the night collecting seven awards. Among them were Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Directing, Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and more.