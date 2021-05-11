Last weekend’s episode of SNL hosted by Elon Musk saw the show enjoy a sharp ratings jump.

Deadline reports that the telecast from last Saturday (May 8) drew a 4.7 household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets, and a 2.7 adults 18-49 rating in the 25 markets with local people meters.

Musk’s episode falls just below the ones hosted by comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle in terms of ratings. Chappelle’s episode drew a 5.7 rating while Rock’s saw a 5.4 rating.

During his SNL opening speech, Elon Musk revealed that he has been diagnosed with Asperger’s.

“I’m actually…the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL – or at least the first to admit it,” Musk said, despite former SNL cast member Dan Aykroyd hosting the show in 2003 while admitting to having mild Asperger’s.

“So I won’t make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight. But don’t worry, I’m pretty good at running ‘human’ in emulation mode.”

Elsewhere, Musk presented his vision for the future, saying: “I believe in a renewable energy future. I believe that humanity must become a multiplanetary, space-bearing civilisation. Those seem like exciting goals, don’t they?

“Now, I think if I just posted that on Twitter, I’d be fine. But I also write things like, ’69 days after 4/20 again haha.’”

According to Page Six, SNL boss Lorne Michaels allowed cast members who are uncomfortable with Musk’s booking as host to sit out their usual duties of appearing alongside the episode’s host in sketches, though none appeared to back out of the show as a result.