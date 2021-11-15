‘SNL’ mocks Ted Cruz for Big Bird “propaganda” comment

SNL has taken a swipe at Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his comments about Big Bird and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cruz had reacted to a tweet from the Sesame Street character’s account on November 6, in which Big Bird had received his COVID-19 vaccine when it had newly become available for children aged 5 to 11 in the US.

“Government propaganda…for your five-year-old!” the senator had tweeted at the time, referring to the fact that Big Bird is six years old in the Muppets universe.

In last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Aidy Bryant returned to play the senator in a new sketch poking fun at Cruz’s comments.

“I’m Texas Senator and last-one-invited-to-Thanksgiving Ted Cruz,” Bryant said, introducing the character in a skit about fictional children’s TV show Ted Cruz Street.

Take a look at the clip here:

Joe Rogan stopped by Cruz Street… pic.twitter.com/YAaadm2reH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 14, 2021

Later in the sketch, Bryant’s Cruz announces an idea for “a gated community where kids are safe from the woke government”.

She went on: “I was mocked for attacking Big Bird on Twitter, simply because I am a human senator and he is an eight-foot-tall fictional bird.”

Elsewhere on SNL, last week’s musical guest Taylor Swift joined Pete Davidson in a sketch about “three sad virgins”, singing a parody song about a “sad Ron Weasley” who looks like a “Big Bird who lost all his feathers.”

Swift sang: “Because they’re three sad virgins, what/ Three sad virgins, woah. And they’re going to die alone.”