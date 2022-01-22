‘SNL’’s Pete Davidson and Colin Jost want to turn old Staten Island Ferry boat into new performance venue

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have bought an old Staten Island Ferry boat with plans to turn it into a performance venue, according to reports.

The Saturday Night Live stars, who are both from Staten Island, are said to have won a decommissioned ferryboat at an auction organised by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services.

Davidson and Jost anonymously bid on the boat alongside comedy club owner Paul Italia, paying $218,100 (£161k) for the vessel, which is named after President John F. Kennedy. Bidding began at $125,000 (£92k).

The trio reportedly plan to turn the ferry into a new venue with a capacity of 5,200 people, which will host music, comedy and other performance events. Before that can happen, though, the boat will need to be renovated and a permanent docking place will need to be acquired.

In November, Davidson paid tribute to his home borough on SNL, alongside Marc Cohn, Method Man and Big Wet. They performed a parody of Cohn’s ‘Walking In Memphis’, renamed ‘Walking In Staten’.

Meanwhile, the comedian recently shared what Bob Saget meant to him following the star’s death. Saget was found unresponsive in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel on January 9 and pronounced dead on the scene.

“When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff,” Davidson said. “He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in any way he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”