‘SNL’ poke fun at Trump’s “greatest moments in office” in new montage

Outgoing US President Donald Trump was the target of Saturday Night Live’s last ‘Weekend Update’ of the year – watch the satirical montage below.

The show held its last episode of 2020 last night (December 19), which also featured Dua Lipa as musical guest, performing ‘Don’t Start Now’ and ‘Levitating’.

During the new edition of ‘Weekend Update’, Michale Che and Colin Jost ran through Trump’s “greatest moments in office” from the last four years.

Advertisement

Set to the music of Semisonic’s ‘Closing Time’, the montage took us back to Trump singling out an African American supporter, mocking a disabled journalist, and throwing paper towels out into a crowd of hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

Watch the ‘Weekend Update’ below.

Elsewhere in the segment, Colin Jost was forced to read out a joke, penned by co-host Che, about the poor casting decisions of his wife Scarlett Johansson, after the actor was criticised for taking on problematic roles, including that of a transgender man in Rub and Tug, in recent years.

“It was announced that Creed singer Scott Stapp would be playing Frank Sinatra in an upcoming movie,” Jost said. “But the good news is — Sammy Davis Jr. will be played by Scarlett Johansson.”

Yes, Michael Che did just get Colin Jost to tell this joke about his wife ScarJo on #SNL pic.twitter.com/ZCIISSafif — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

This week, Donald Trump’s Twitter password was made public, and it wasn’t too difficult to guess. Two months ago, a man named Victor Gevers claimed he logged into Trump’s Twitter account by correctly guessing his password to be “maga2020!”. Gevers shared screenshots on October 16 to back up claims.

When the news broke, the White House and Twitter denied the hack. However, this week (December 18), Dutch prosecutors who looked into the case have confirmed that it did actually happen.

Earlier this month the US Attorney General found “no voter fraud that could overturn the election” in response to repeated baseless claims from Trump that November’s US election was rigged.

President-elect Joe Biden defeated the incumbent president by 306 to 232 votes in the US electoral college. In the popular vote, Biden won at least 6.2 million more votes than Trump.