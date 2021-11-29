‘Snowdrop’: Jung Hae-in, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s romance turns sour in new teaser

JTBC has unveiled a new teaser for its upcoming historical romance K-drama Snowdrop, starring Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK member Jisoo.

Tensions rise in the new teaser as the sweet romance between the main characters of Snowdrop, Im Su-ho (played by Jung Hae-in) and Young-ro (Jisoo), takes a dark turn. “I remember the first time I met you,” says Su-ho in a voiceover as he sits by a window, eyes watering with tears.

The teaser then cuts to a flashback of the couple’s first encounter at a party. “If I had just been an ordinary youth, if I hadn’t picked up that paper plane, if we had never met from the beginning,” he continues, as the clip flashbacks to tender moments between the pair.

The teaser takes an abrupt, dark turn when a paper plane turns into a gun as it hits the ground before Young-ro’s feet. “You have no idea who I am, do you?” she asks, shaking in anger as she picks up the gun, pointing it towards her lover.

Snowdrop is set in 1987, a pivotal year in the South Korea’s history that saw a nationwide mass movement that forced the ruling government to hold elections. Su-ho is a graduate student with a secret past, while Young-ro is a university student who lives in an all-female dormitory.

The two cross paths when the former seeks refuge in a female dormitory after a protest at the Hosoo Women’s University, eventually getting caught up in a whirlwind romance as political tensions rise in the nation.

Watch the previous teasers for Snowdrop here and here.

Snowdrop is slated to premiere on December 18 at 10:30pm KST on JTBC. The series will also be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ as part of the platform’s forthcoming expansion into Asia-Pacific content.