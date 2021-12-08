‘Snowdrop’: Jung Hae-in talks about working with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Jung Hae-in has opened up about working with BLACKPINK member Jisoo in JTBC’s upcoming K-drama series Snowdrop.

In an interview with KBS Media, the 33-year-old actor spoke about his chemistry with the BLACKPINK singer. The seasoned actor also praised his co-star for her acting skills, despite the forthcoming historical-romance drama marking Jisoo’s first-ever leading role,

“I felt that Jisoo is [the character of] Young-ro herself,” said Jung, as translated by Soompi. “Her character portrayal is amazing, and it’s surprising to see her understanding and absorbing the director’s directions on set.”

He went on to discuss working with the idol-actress, describing their “chemistry while acting together” as “great”. He added that she is “friendly to everyone, and she’s an actress whose strength is being considerate of others”.

Later, Jung spoke about Su-hu, his character in Snowdrop, describing him as a man with “strong leadership”. “He takes good care of his family and the people around him, and he’s a character with definite beliefs,” the actor shared. “I focused a lot to properly express the process of his beliefs crumbling and the conflict coming from being between a situation he can’t help and the person he loves.”

Snowdrop is set in 1987, a pivotal year in the South Korea’s history that saw a nationwide mass movement that forced the ruling government to hold elections. Su-ho is a graduate student with a secret past, while Young-ro is a university student who lives in an all-female dormitory.

Watch the teasers for Snowdrop here and here.

Snowdrop is slated to premiere on December 18 at 10:30pm KST on JTBC. The series will also be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ as part of the platform’s forthcoming expansion into Asia-Pacific content.