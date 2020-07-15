‘Snowpiercer’ confirmed for season 2 on Netflix with new teaser

Snowpiercer has been confirmed for a second season on Netflix.

The TV spin-off of Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 thriller, which premiered in May, is set for another batch of episodes coming soon.

There is no release date set for the second season yet – but the news of a renewal was confirmed with a new teaser released by Netflix today (July 15).

The short clip sees the return of Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, who starred in season 1, as well as the addition of Sean Bean.

Watch the new teaser here:

Snowpiercer S2 is coming down the track (sorry) starring Sean Bean himself (!) – here's a teaser to prove it pic.twitter.com/0afra5EGYO — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 15, 2020

Bean will be playing the train’s creator and engineer Mr. Wilford – who was left for dead but now returns in season 2 for payback.

“I’m back and I’ve come to take what’s mine,” Bean as Wilford says to Connelly’s Melanie Cavill in the first teaser. The season 1 finale saw Wilford surviving aboard his original prototype train.

In Bong’s film, Mr. Wilford was played by Ed Harris.

Reviewing the first season of Snowpiercer, NME wrote: “The show is dynamite, presenting more of a slow burn, suspense-fuelled moral dilemma than a straightforward rivalry.

“Those hesitant to revisit the story after Bong’s steampunk feature should take the plunge. Snowpiercer is a stylish expansion on the world built by its predecessors that still carries a sting in its tail.”

The first 10 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix – more news on season 2 in terms of cast and release dates once we get it.