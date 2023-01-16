‘Snowpiercer’ to find “a new home” as TNT shelves fourth season

The fourth season of Snowpiercer has been delayed, it’s been confirmed, following news that the sci-fi series won’t air on its original home of TNT.

Earlier this week (January 13), Deadline reported that the TNT network, which has been home to Snowpiercer since its first season in 2020, would not be broadcasting its upcoming final instalment. “We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer,” a spokesperson for the station told Deadline. Production on Snowpiercer’s fourth season had already wrapped before news of its cancellation broke.

TNT’s statement continued: “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong.”

According to reports, TNT is currently shopping the show’s fourth season to other networks, in the hopes of finding Snowpiercer “a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story”.

In their own statement, production company Tomorrow Studios revealed that they had acquired the rights “to control the franchise”, and were likewise looking for the “perfect partner” to broadcast Snowpiercer’s final season.

Deadline reports that beyond season four, Tomorrow Studios plans to expand Snowpiercer with a prequel and sequel, with the goal of “build[ing] a franchise.”

A release date for the now-delayed fourth season of Snowpiercer has yet to be confirmed. The show’s long-running cast, including actors Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner and Daveed Diggs, all reprised their roles during production on season four of Snowpiercer. Prior to its removal from the network, Snowpiercer was the last remaining scripted series at TNT’s parent channel, Warner Bros. Discovery.

The series is based on the 2013 film of the same name, directed by Bong Joon-ho. In a three-star review of Snowpiercer’s second instalment, NME wrote that “Snowpiercer season two is running at the same speed, just on a new track… Twists and fresh character developments fall on just the right beats.”