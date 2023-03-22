‘Soccer AM’ cancelled by Sky after nearly 30 years

Soccer AM has reportedly been cancelled by Sky after almost 30 years on the air.

The popular Sunday morning TV show will be removed from Sky’s broadcasting schedule at the end of the current Premier League season, with 10 episodes still remaining.

READ MORE: FIFA vs EA in the video games race is a worrying journey into the unknown

A spokesperson for Sky did not confirm the show’s cancellation, but said consultations were underway as they aim to “adapt to the evolving needs” of viewers.

Advertisement

“Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades, and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers,” the spokesperson said (via The Guardian).

“We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people. We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are underway.”

Soccer AM was launched on Sky Sports in 1995. The show became a hit the following year after Tim Lovejoy was hired as a presenter and producer.

Previous presenters include Helen Chamberlain, who was involved with the show for 22 years, Max Rushden and Andy Goldstein. The show is currently fronted by John Fendley and former professional footballer Jimmy Bullard.

Speaking about the show back in 2020, Lovejoy told The Athletic: “I wanted to make a football show that you could enjoy without liking football. It was people having fun, and I’ve always thought that’s what TV should be.

Advertisement

“There were a couple of people who worked on the show who really, really loved football and took it really seriously but my thinking was ‘Hold on, football’s about entertainment and having a good time’. The more political side of it all, to me, wasn’t something I was interested in.”

According to reports, Saturday Social, which previously aired before Soccer AM, will fill the vacant slot from next season in the hope of attracting a younger audience.