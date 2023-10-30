Sofia Coppola TV series was canned because it was about an “unlikeable woman”

Sofia Coppola has said that her forthcoming Apple TV+ adaptation of Edith Wharton’s novel The Custom Of The Country has been axed because it was about an “unlikeable woman”.

According to an interview with The New York Times, the director said that she was planning to develop the project as a five-hour limited series but the streaming service didn’t like its main character.

“The idea of an unlikable woman wasn’t their thing,” Coppola said. “But that’s what I’m saying about who’s in charge.”

Earlier in the interview, she also said: “The people in charge of giving money are usually straight men, still. There’s always people in lower levels who are like myself, but then the bosses have a certain sensibility… If it’s so hard for me to get financing as an established person, I worry about younger women starting out. It’s surprising that it’s still a struggle.”

The Custom Of The Country tells the story of Undine Spragg, a Midwestern girl who attempts to ascend in New York City society.

Apple have yet to respond to her comments but NME has contacted the streaming service for a response.

Coppola previously worked with Apple TV+ on 2020 comedy movie On The Rocks starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.

She is preparing to release her new feature Priscilla, a biopic of Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley. Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the film is set to be released in the US on October 27, before hitting cinema screens in the UK on December 26.

In a four-star review of Priscilla, NME said that “Elordi makes a terrific Elvis, capturing the King’s powerful charisma and making the performance seem somehow effortless, rather than a finely calibrated impression.”

Coppola also recently said that she turned down the chance to direct the final Twilight film Breaking Dawn because she thought the concept was “too weird”.