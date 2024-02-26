NewsTV News

Some fans are not happy with Netflix’s live-action ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ remake

The eight-episode adaptation is a remake of the Nickelodeon original series, which ran from 2005 to 2008

By Max Pilley
Gordon Cormier as as Aang in 'Avatar The Last Airbender'. Credit: Netflix

Netflix‘s live-action adaptation of the anime classic Avatar: The Last Airbender is now out, and a lot of fans of the original are not happy about it.

The series runs for eight episodes and follows Aang, the last survivor of the airbender tribe as he trains to become the Avatar after he is discovered frozen in a block of ice. Once he’s freed, he has to learn and master all four elements – Air, Water, Earth and Fire – in order to defeat Firelord Ozai and, with the help of Katara and Sokka, liberate the world from his authoritarian rule.

This adaptation stars Gordon Cormier (Lost In Space, The Stand) in the lead role as Aang, while Kiawentiio (Anne with an E) plays Katara. Sokka is portrayed by Ian Ousley (13 Reasons WhyYoung Sheldon) and Prince Zuko is played by Dallas Liu (Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend Of The Ten Rings).

Advertisement

The original Nickelodeon anime series ran for three seasons between 2005 and 2008, with a critically-savaged film adaptation having been made in 2010 by M. Night Shyamalan.

In a three-star review of the new show, NME wrote: “Such is the exuberant nature of The Last Airbender, it’s hard not to get swept up in this crazed fantasy. If nothing else, it sure banishes memory of the Shyamalan travesty.”

But many fans are not being as generous in their reactions to the new show.

One poster on X wrote: “My main opinion on the new Avatar is that the entire thing seemed rushed in a way that gives me labor concerns. The script obviously needed more passes, the actors visibly needed more time with their lines, the costumes were beautiful but looked rushed production wise, the digital effects were made with some game design engine.”

Another commented: “I mean to each their own, but this was easily the worst thing I’ve ever watched. I’m so disappointed, no humor, over acting, terrible casting and they just completely disregarded everything from the original.”

Advertisement

Check out some other reactions below:

Despite this, many viewers are enjoying the new series, with one writing: “This adaptation is well done, and keeps you wanting to see the next episode so far. Glad Netflix put money into this.”

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories