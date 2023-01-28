Song Hye-kyo reveals that her role in ‘The Glory’ made “acting fun again”

Song Hye-kyo, star of the hit K-drama The Glory, has revealed that the show helped her enjoy acting again.

In a recent interview with Elle Korea, Song revealed that she’d started feeling doubts about her career as an actress, but starring in The Glory as protagonist Moon Dong-eun had helped ease them. “I started to find acting fun again through The Glory,” the actress explained, as translated by Allkpop.

“I was really happy in bed at the end of the day after I finished filming a really difficult scene. I wanted to return to filming the next day and I couldn’t wait until I am Moon Dong-eun again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Song revealed that she did not monitor her scenes in The Glory to avoid “acting within a mold.” Despite this, Song revealed that she was satisfied with her portrayal of Dong-eun.

“There were many dynamic scenes in which Dong-eun expresses her emotions. I was excited to express the emotions that I had never [portrayed through acting] before,” Song added, as translated by Soompi.

The Glory follows Moon Dong-eun (played by Song), a woman who fell victim to brutal school violence and seeks revenge after taking up a teaching job at a school her bully’s child attends. The first part of the K-drama premiered in late December, and ranked within the top 10 non-English global Netflix charts for three consecutive weeks upon its release.

Earlier this week, Netflix released the trailer for the second part of The Glory. The Glory Part 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 10.