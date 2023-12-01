Song Kang reveals ‘Sweet Home’ season two is his last project before enlistment

Song Kang has revealed that the last project he will be involved in before enlisting into the military is Sweet Home season two.

At a press conference for the new season of the Netflix series, the 29-year-old actor confirmed that Sweet Home season two, which premieres later today (December 1), will be his “last show” before his enlistment.

“That’s the way things are. It’s obviously something that is my responsibility so I will fulfil my duty as a military serviceman, and I will be back healthy and well,” Song Kang said, per AsiaOne.

All able-bodied male citizens of South Korea are required to serve between 18 to 21 of military service, usually before the age of 30. At the time of publishing, the actor has yet to share his exact enlistment date.

In Sweet Home, Song Kong stars as protagonist Cha Hyun-soo, a high school student who finds himself caught in the middle of an apocalypse where humans turn into strange monsters. The hit series first premiered in 2020 on Netflix.

While the first season of the series followed Hyun-soo and his neighbours in his apartment complex, Sweet Home season two will follow the characters after they escape the apartment complex at the end of the first season.

In addition to Sweet Home, Song Kang also currently stars in the SBS K-drama My Demon alongside Kim Yoo-jung, where he plays a demon who enters a contractual marriage after temporarily losing his powers.