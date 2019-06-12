Sophie Turner didn’t tell her parents she was auditioning for ‘Game of Thrones’

“We just thought it was kind of a fun, jokey thing to do."

She is best known for starring as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, but Sophie Turner says that her parents weren’t even aware of her first audition.

The TV star, who made her acting debut in HBO’s fantasy show, says she auditioned for it as a “jokey thing to do” with friends. Because she wasn’t taking the chance seriously, Turner says she failed to tell her parents that she was going for the role.

“I didn’t tell my parents I auditioned for Game of Thrones, they just kind of found out,” Turner recently told Jessica Chastain in an interview with Vogue Paris.

Her big chance came when Thrones casting director Nina Gold visited multiple schools across the UK in a bid to cast young actors.

“Me and all my friends auditioned,” she said. “We just thought it was kind of a fun, jokey thing to do. And then I just got call back, after call back.

“My parents found out when I was in the final seven, and then my mom kind of freaked out, and she called my dad and said, ‘I don’t know if we can do this,’” Turner admitted.

“But my dad said, ‘Shut up, this is what she has wanted her whole life. You have to let her give it a go.’”

She eventually received the role of the future Queen of the North, and it was her mum who delivered the good news.

“She jumped on me and said, ‘You got the part,’ and we both ran and jumped in the pool and ate loads of pizza that whole day. It was the best day ever,” Turner recalled.

While Turner made her debut in 2011, Game of Thrones came to an end last month with a divisive finale that Turner was only too willing to defend.

She is also currently lighting up cinemas across the globe in X Men: Dark Phoenix, the final instalment in the long running superhero franchise.