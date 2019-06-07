Sophie Turner says “lazy” Kit Harington is to blame for ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

The plot thickens.

Sophie Turner has offered her opinion on one of Game of Thrones‘ most infamous gaffes – and it seems that an entirely new culprit is to blame.

The show’s final season became unexpectedly overshadowed by the moment when a coffee cup was left in shot at a lavish banquet. The moment came during a victory celebration following the Battle of Winterfell in the fourth episode – and it soon sparked speculation that Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, was to blame.

However, Turner was only too willing to direct the blame elsewhere as she was interviewed by Conan O’Brien on Wednesday.

She joked: “I hear this every day of my life, this coffee cup thing, so it’s good to know that the coffee cup got more press than the final season altogether.”

When asked who was to blame, she immediately responded: “The coffee cup was where Kit [Harington’s] chair was.

“First I blamed it on Emilia [Clarke], but I don’t think Emilia would do that.

“Kit is lazy and I think he would have done that. It was in front of Kit’s chair and then obviously he moved and this picture was taken and it looked like it was in my seat, but I wasn’t there.

“It was Kit. It was a hundred per cent Kit.”

So there we have it. Unless she’s covering her own back, having previously blamed Clarke for the gaffe too.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this week that Game of Thrones fans have launched a charity fundraiser to support Kit Harington. The JustGiving page has since raised over £40,000.