Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift grab dinner together following Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift have been pictured together on a night out in New York City.

As reported by People, the Game Of Thrones actor joined the pop star for dinner at a New York restaurant on Tuesday (September 19) before heading to Temple Bar on Lafayette Street.

It comes after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Turner earlier this month after four years of marriage. In a joint statement from the couple on Instagram, they described it as a “united decision”.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas and Turner married in Las Vegas in 2019. They have two children together, daughter Willa, who was born in 2020, and another daughter last year whose name hasn’t been released to the public.

According to PA, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Florida’s Miami Dade County Court. In the filing, their marriage is described as being “irretrievably broken”.

Swift previously dated Jonas back in 2008. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time, aged 18, she said Jonas broke up with her in a 27-second phone call.

Jonas later addressed his split from Swift on a MySpace post (via People) in November 2008, denying that he was the one who ended the call. “For those who have expressed concern over the ‘27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person,” he wrote.

“Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk.”

Swift is currently gearing up to release her re-recorded version of ‘1989’, which is set to release on October 27, 2023. A teaser for the album was released yesterday (September 19).