Sophie Turner won’t star in ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequels: “I don’t want to be a part of it”

Sophie Turner will not reprise her role as Sansa Stark in the Game of Thrones prequel series.

The actor confirmed the decision at this year’s SAG awards when asked by Variety.

“I would give anything to go back to what we had, but it wouldn’t be the same,” Turner said. “It would be different; different people running it.”

Confirming her non-involvement in the HBO series, Turner said “I don’t want to be a part of it,” before then joking: “Unless they give me the big bucks I’m not doing it!”

Game of Thrones saw its season eight finale and final-ever episode air in May 2019, but the series ended with mixed reviews.

Remembering her last day on the job as Sansa, Turner shared: “I walked onto the set of Winterfell in my costume for the last time. And I was looking around and I just welled up. I was like: ‘This is amazing how empowered I feel to be on this set’.

“That was the day I really appreciated but it was also the day that I broke down and didn’t get out of bed for the next three days.”

The upcoming spin-off series will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, and has been filming in Tollymore Forrest, Castle Ward and Inch Abbey – as well as travelling to Italy to film further scenes.

A release date for the series has yet to be confirmed.