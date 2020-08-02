‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ writers to collaborate on new mafia series

The writers behind The Sopranos and Goodfellas are coming together to create a new mafia drama series.

The show, which will be produced by Showtime and Imagine Television Studios, will be created by The Sopranos producer Terence Winter, Goodfellas screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi and Empire‘s Brian Grazer, according to Deadline.

The untitled series is inspired by Pileggi’s in-depth chronology of organised crime in America as seen through the eyes of the mafia’s First Family.

Advertisement

Pileggi, who started his career as a journalist, is best known for writing Wiseguy: Life In a Mafia Family and Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas, which were adapted into the Martin Scorsese films Goodfellas and Casino. He co-wrote the scripts for the movies with Scorsese. Pileggi also executive produced Scorsese’s most recent feature, The Irishman.

Besides The Sopranos, Winter created and executive produced HBO’s period mob drama Boardwalk Empire, and co-created and executive produced HBO’s rock ‘n roll drama Vinyl. He was nominated for an Oscar for an Oscar for his The Wolf of Wall Street screenplay, and he’s currently writing a TV series series for HBO Max set in the world Matt Reeves is creating for The Batman.

Grazer is working an an executive producer on the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga for Hulu, as well an Empire Cookie spinoff starring Taraji P. Henson. He’s also working on the doc-series SuperVillain: The Rise and Fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine for Showtime.

Meanwhile, David Chase, creator of The Sopranos, has seemingly accidentally revealed the fate of Tony Soprano in the show’s finale.

Advertisement

The end of the hit show, which was broadcast in 2007, left Tony with an ambiguous fate, with him sitting in a diner as a rival hitman approaches.

The screen fades to black before Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin” plays, leaving fans unsure as to whether Tony is killed or not.