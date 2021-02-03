Michael Imperioli is set to star in, write and produce a new HBO series loosely based on his experience of Buddhism.

The actor, who is best known for his Emmy award-winning portrayal of Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos (1999-2007), has teamed with Seinfeld writer Alec Berg for the untitled show.

That’s according to a report by Variety, which writes that the show will be a “meta blend of fact and fiction”.

The publication adds that both Imperioli and Berg will serve as executive producers in addition to co-writing. Amy Solomon, who runs Berg’s production company, will also serve as an executive producer.

Imperioli, meanwhile, can currently be seen in Regina King’s critically acclaimed film One Night In Miami. King’s movie received several nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes awards that were announced earlier today (February 3), including for Best Director.

In related news, Warner Bros. recently shared a first-look snippet of Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano in The Sopranos prequel spinoff The Many Saints Of Newark.

Donning a denim sherpa jacket on the streets of Newark, New Jersey, the late James Gandolfini’s real-life son, Michael, can be seen in the role of a young Tony Soprano, who lashes out at a man as his full name is called – “Antonio Soprano”.

The Many Saints of Newark, which is being produced by New Line Cinemas and released by Warner Bros., is set to be released in cinemas and on HBO Max on September 24, 2021.