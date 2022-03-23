‘Soundtrack #1’: Park Hyung-sik says he and Han So-hee “could not stop laughing” on set

South Korean actors Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee have opened about working together on Soundtrack #1.

The new series revolves around a pair of longtime friends and music lovers who end up living together under unexpected circumstances. As they spend more time together, they begin to question their relationship as the line between friends and lovers grows increasingly blurry.

The first episode of the Disney+ original K-drama series, starring Park Hyung-sik (Happiness) and Han So-hee (My Name), was released earlier today. Prior to the premiere of Soundtrack #1, the stars opened up to a group of journalists about the show

“We got closer to each other very quickly and we had a lot of fun on the set,” said Park, who praised his co-star’s “bubbly and friendly” personality. Soundtrack #1 marks the first time the two actors had worked together. “Once we started shooting we could not stop laughing on the set and there was such good chemistry between us, even better than I had imagined.”

Later, theduo spoke about the ways in which they felt similar to their characters in the series. “The way we talk, the way we act and my attitude towards other people, it’s very similar to Eun-Soo’s,” said Han. “That made it much easier for me to portray her on the screen.”

“I’m a bit brighter, and a [more] witty person,” shared Park, who stated that he felt “50 per cent alike” to his character, Sun-woo. “The biggest commonality that I share with Sun-Woo would have to be the fact that we are both very considerate. Sun-Woo takes care of Eun-Soo very well in the show, and the same goes for the real me.”

Han later shared what drew her to the project, revealing that she was “hooked” to Soundtrack #1 because of its central themes of young and unrequited love. “[We] filmed it in a very laid-back mood as much as we could. So I think you guys would be able to enjoy the show.”

Soundtrack #1 is directed by Kim Hee-won, who is best known for helming hit dramas such as Vincenzo (2021) and The Crowned Clown (2019). The series is now available to stream on Disney+.