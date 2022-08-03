NewsTV News

Watch the thrilling teaser trailer for the South Korean adaptation of ‘Little Women’

The series will premiere next month on tvN, and will also stream on Netflix

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
tvn little women trailer release
Kim Go-eun in 'Little Women'. Screengrabbed from tvN

tvN has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which will also come to Netflix.

The new visual shows sisters In-ju (Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu) acquiring a backpack filled with ₩70 billion. It’s heavily implied that the bag is full of stolen money, with scenes with In-ju rappelling down the side of a building with the backpack and In-hye nervously walking away from a group of policemen. The trailer ends with the sisters using their newfound wealth to elevate their social status.

Little Women follows a trio of sisters who attempt to improve their lives after growing up in poverty and end up confronting one of the richest families in the country after getting embroiled in a conspiracy. The series also stars Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon as Choi Do-il, a student from a prestigious university who gets involved with eldest sister In-ju.

It was confirmed yesterday that Little Women will air on tvN on September 3, with new episodes airing at 9:10pm KST every Saturday and Sunday night. It will also be available on Netflix in selected regions.

The series is helmed by Kim Hee-won, whose previous work includes 2021’s blockbuster revenge-thriller Vincenzo, as well as popular K-dramas such as The Crowned Clown (2019) and Money Flower (2017).

Joining her is screenwriter Jeong Seo-kyung, who previously wrote for the drama series Mother (2018) and is also known for her work on South Korean films The Handmaiden (2016) and Thirst (2009).

