Watch the thrilling teaser trailer for the South Korean adaptation of ‘Little Women’

tvN has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which will also come to Netflix.

The new visual shows sisters In-ju (Yumi’s Cells Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu) acquiring a backpack filled with ₩70 billion. It’s heavily implied that the bag is full of stolen money, with scenes with In-ju rappelling down the side of a building with the backpack and In-hye nervously walking away from a group of policemen. The trailer ends with the sisters using their newfound wealth to elevate their social status.

Advertisement

Little Women follows a trio of sisters who attempt to improve their lives after growing up in poverty and end up confronting one of the richest families in the country after getting embroiled in a conspiracy. The series also stars Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon as Choi Do-il, a student from a prestigious university who gets involved with eldest sister In-ju.

It was confirmed yesterday that Little Women will air on tvN on September 3, with new episodes airing at 9:10pm KST every Saturday and Sunday night. It will also be available on Netflix in selected regions.

The series is helmed by Kim Hee-won, whose previous work includes 2021’s blockbuster revenge-thriller Vincenzo, as well as popular K-dramas such as The Crowned Clown (2019) and Money Flower (2017).

Joining her is screenwriter Jeong Seo-kyung, who previously wrote for the drama series Mother (2018) and is also known for her work on South Korean films The Handmaiden (2016) and Thirst (2009).