‘South Park’ 25th anniversary concert to air on Comedy Central

South Park’s 25th anniversary concert will be shown on Comedy Central and Paramount+.

The two-night event, set to take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, on August 9-10, will feature performances of classic songs from the show. Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are set to make an appearance, along with Primus and Ween.

For those unable to get tickets, the show will be broadcast on Comedy Central on August 13 at 10pm ET and will be available to stream a day later on Paramount+ in the US. A UK air date has yet to be confirmed.

Comedy Central’s air date of the concert coincides with the 25th anniversary of South Park’s first ever episode on the channel, with the show’s premiere airing August 13 in 1997.

South Park 25th Anniversary Concert with Trey Parker & Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween will be filmed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and will air 25 years to the date and time of South Park's August 13, 1997 series premiere on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/wwhnh6VAO8 — South Park (@SouthPark) July 20, 2022

In a joint statement announcing the concert, Parker and Stone said: “We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary artists and musicians. Until now.”

Primus frontman and bassist Les Claypool penned and recorded the classic South Park theme tune, while Ween contributed a track called ‘The Rainbow’. Both bands made guest appearances in the season two episode, ‘Chef Aid’, which aired in 1998.

Earlier this month, South Park released their fourth made-for-TV film titled The Streaming Wars Part 2. The special follows The Streaming Wars and last year’s two specials, South Park: Post Covid and South Park: Post Covid: The Return Of Covid.

The show also returned to a weekly episode format for season 25 earlier this year. A release date for the next season has yet to be announced.