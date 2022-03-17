‘South Park’ announces 25th anniversary concert featuring Primus and Ween

South Park has announced a 25th anniversary live concert featuring performances from Primus and Ween.

The special “one night only” event will take place at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on August 10. Fans can register for tickets here between now and 11:59pm MST on Sunday (March 20).

Per an official announcement video, the show is set to “celebrate 25 years of the music of South Park” with the series’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone also due to be in attendance on the night.

Advertisement

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary artists and musicians. Until now,” Parker and Stone said in a joint statement.

You can watch the clip below.

Primus frontman and bassist Les Claypool penned and recorded the classic South Park theme tune, while Ween contributed a track called ‘The Rainbow’ to the show. Both bands made guest appearances in the season two episode ‘Chef Aid’, which aired in 1998.

The group featured in the aforementioned ep alongside Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne, Meat Loaf, Joe Strummer and more.

Premiering back in 1997, South Park returned for its 25th season last month. Last summer the series was renewed through to season 30, with 14 original films also ordered for production.

Advertisement

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone in a statement at the time.

They continued: “We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

South Park recently marked its quarter-century milestone by releasing new orchestral versions of the fan-favourite songs ‘Chocolate Salty Balls’ and ‘Kyle’s Mom’.