‘South Park’ continue to mock China (and Harvey Weinstein) in new episode

The show was previously banned in China after a recent edition

South Park have taken another pop at China in a new episode.

It follows recent episode Band In China, which resulted in the show being literally banned in China.

A new episode of the show which aired last night (October 30) saw Randy wearing a President Xi Jinping mask in the episode’s opening credits.

The episode also sees the show taking aim at Harvey Weinstein as Randy calls the police to tell them that he’s been assaulted by the disgraced Hollywood producer.

It comes after the Band In China episode poked fun at Hollywood, specifically the way they alternate TV and film in order to please the Chinese government.

Following the airing of that episode, the Chinese government has reportedly wiped almost every episode – and even mention – of South Park from the internet in the country.

In a tweet discussing the ban, the show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone wrote: “Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts.

“We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all! Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?”

Earlier this year, South Park was officially renewed for three more seasons, and it’s already the longest-running animated series behind The Simpsons, as well as the longest-running prime-time scripted series.

Never ones to shy away from controversial news-based topics, the first teaser clip for the new season of South Park saw the show tackle Donald Trump’s controversial family separation policy.