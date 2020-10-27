‘South Park’ creators launch new deepfake satire series ‘Sassy Justice’

The creators of South Park have launched a weekly satire series called Sassy Justice – check it out below.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker joined forces with Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians Of The Galaxy, Shaun Of The Dead) for the new project.

Its first instalment landed on YouTube yesterday (October 26) and features deepfakes of Donald and Ivanka Trump, the president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Caine.

“Fred Sassy is an American Consumer Advocate and reporter for the Cheyenne news at 9, a local TV station in Cheyenne, Wyoming,” an official description reads. “On his weekly show, Sassy Justice, Fred goes to battle for the common man in his hometown.

Watch this exclusive interview with Jared Kushner on @SassyJustice with Fred Sassy: https://t.co/uXXWiZzkrg pic.twitter.com/wVdmacGSWR — South Park (@SouthPark) October 27, 2020

“This week, he’s uncovering the dangers behind manipulated videos that are increasingly popping up on the internet.”

Deepfakes make use of artificial intelligence software to combine and superimpose existing images and videos of a person to make it appear that they’ve said or done something they have not.

“The times they are a-changing,” a voiceover states at the start of the 15-minute episode. “Scammers are finding new ways to take advantage of you, the consumer. Now, with a technology called deep fake, you can get screwed over and lied to in ways never before possible.”

One viewer in the comments section wrote: “So this is what Matt Stone and Trey Parker have been up to this year.” Another added: “This is how you do satire in 2020.”

Last month, South Park launched its 24th season with an hour-long coronavirus special titled ‘The Pandemic Special’, with show-runners Trey Parker and Matt Stone returning once more.