‘South Park’ creators mock Trump’s election loss in new deepfake video

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have mocked Donald Trump’s reaction to his election loss in a new deepfake video.

Trump was beaten in the 2020 election by Democratic candidate Joe Biden in November and has since mounted several failed legal challenges calling for a recount.

The latest episode of Parker and Stone’s web series Sassy Justice sees the Republican reading a festive story about reindeers. “Once upon a time there was a little reindeer, all the reindeer agreed he was the best reindeer out of all the reindeers,” he began.

Advertisement

“The next day a grumpy, old, sleepy-eyed reindeer came into town and started saying, ‘You know the reindeer? He’s not awesome.’ ‘But he is awesome,’ all the reindeers said.”

Cheyenne 9’s coverage of the official White House address pic.twitter.com/VoqqlmFu7c — Sassy Justice (@sassyjustice) December 12, 2020

As the story continued, an election was suggested to find out who was “the best reindeer”, which was ultimately beleaguered by “cheating”. Watch the video above.

Peter Serafinowicz played Trump in the video, wearing a Christmas jumper and red Christmas hat.

It’s not the first time Sassy Justice has used deepfake technology to skewer Trump. In the first episode, they showed a fictional TV interview with Trump in which he had a stroke. The instalment also featured clips with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Advertisement

Deepfakes make use of artificial intelligence software to combine and superimpose existing images and videos of a person to make it appear that they’ve said or done something they have not.

Meanwhile, South Park launched its 24th season in September with an hour-long coronavirus special titled ‘The Pandemic Special’.