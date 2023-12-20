‘South Park’ drop new special ‘Not Suitable For Children’ on Paramount+

South Park have released a new special on Paramount+ called Not Suitable For Children. It is available to watch in the US and Canada now.

The brand new episode parodies the online content subscription site OnlyFans, which has become known for its adult content.

“After discovering a South Park Elementary teacher’s OnlyFans page, Randy is compelled to take a closer look at the world of influencers,” a synopsis reads.

A teaser preview shared on social media today (December 20), Mr Skinner bursts into a classroom to announce they “have a problem”.

Another snippet shows a meeting of concerned parents at South Park Elementary who fear their children will find the content online. “We’re talking about someone who influences our children!” Tweak’s dad exclaims. “This isn’t just softcore porn we’re talking about here!”

The new release marks the sixth South Park special to stream on Paramount+, following South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, South Park: The Streaming Wars and South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 and South Park: Joining the Panderverse.

South Park: Not Suitable for Children will be available on Paramount+ in the UK and internationally from December 21, including Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy on Saturday (December 23).

Other international markets are set to be announced.

In August of 2021, South Park was renewed through to 2027, which will take the long-running animated show from creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone through to at least its 30th season.

In other news from the show, earlier this year it was reported that co-creator Parker was set to direct a live-action comedy film produced by Kendrick Lamar.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk recently praised South Park‘s Joining The Panderverse, which targets Disney for “pandering” to audiences with token diversity.