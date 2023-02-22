‘South Park’: How to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle episode in the UK

South Park takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the show’s 26th season.

In the season’s second episode, titled Worldwide Privacy Tour, the Prince and Princess of Canada (modeled after Harry and Meghan) conduct TV interviews and set off firework displays around town in a demand for privacy.

In the episode, the couple appear on Good Morning Canada to promote their book titled Waaagh. “We just want to be normal people, all this attention is so hard,” the characters remark.

After the episode was released in the US last week (February 15), Harry and Meghan have denied rumours they are suing the show over the depiction. “It’s all frankly nonsense,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said. “Totally baseless, boring reports.”

Where to watch the Harry and Meghan episode of South Park

All episodes released so far from season 26 are available in the UK on Paramount+, which can be streamed through Amazon Prime Video.

New episodes of South Park air on Comedy Central in the UK on Thursdays at 10pm, before they arrive on Paramount+. The entire back catalogue is available on the streaming service, which costs £6.99 a month.

Back in 2021, South Park was renewed to season 30 on Comedy Central. The deal also included an order for 14 original films based on the show for Paramount+.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Trey Parker and Matt Stone in a joint statement at the time.