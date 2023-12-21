‘South Park’ mocks Logan Paul and his Prime energy drink in new special

A new episode of South Park has mocked Logan Paul and his Prime energy drink. You can watch a clip below.

The satirical animation’s latest special South Park: Not Suitable For Children was released on Paramount+ in the UK today (December 21).

The special sees character Clyde Donovan sit in front of his computer as he watches Logan LeDouche – an influencer who is clearly a parody of the YouTuber – promote his energy drink “Cred”, with packaging similar to Paul’s brand.

“When I feel like I can’t be myself, that’s when I need a hydration drink that will pick me up. That’s when I need Cred,” says LaDouche as he promotes his product on a YouTube parody.

“It’s the coolest sports drink in the world! Cred is 100 per cent sugar free. Cred has electolytes so you can ride your bike. And also Cred has more vitamin A than your body can possibly ever use.

“Drink Cred or you’re a piece of shit,” LeDouche adds before jumping out of a plane in a stunt similar to Paul’s marketing techniques for Prime.

Paul appeared to see the funny side, however, as he shared a clip of the paraody on his Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji.

Not Suitable For Kids marks the sixth South Park special to stream on Paramount+, following South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, South Park: The Streaming Wars and South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 and South Park: Joining the Panderverse.

The special is now available on Paramount+ in the UK. It will arrive internationally, including Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy on Saturday (December 23).

In August of 2021, South Park was renewed through to 2027, which will take the long-running animated show from creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone through to at least its 30th season.

In other news from the show, Elon Musk recently praised South Park‘s Joining The Panderverse, which targets Disney for “pandering” to audiences with token diversity.