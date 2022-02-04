‘South Park’ mocks Matt Damon’s cryptocurrency advert in new season premiere

South Park took aim at Matt Damon’s recent cryptocurrency advert as it kicked off its new season this week.

The first episode of the animated series’ 25th season saw Cartman mocking the actor, who compared being a crypto investor to an array of milestones in human achievement in the advert before signing off by saying: “Fortune favours the brave.”

After his class loses its privilege to wear PJs on the school’s pyjamas day, Cartman says: “What does Matt Damon say in the Bitcoin commercial? ‘Fortune favours the brave!’”

Clyde then responds with: “My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money.” Cartman counters: “Yes, everyone did! But, they were brave in doing so!”

The long-running Comedy Central animation returned this week with weekly episodes for the first time since 2019, apart from two standalone specials which were broadcast in September 2020 and March 2021.

Last year, the animated show was renewed through to season 30 with 14 original films based on the series also ordered for production.

The first film, titled South Park: Post COVID, saw Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny attempting to re-adjust back to normal society and was released in November. South Park: Post COVID: The Return Of COVID followed in December, and was a direct continuation of the previous special which jumped 40 years into the future to depict adult versions of boys.

Ahead of the new season, South Park classic number ‘Kyle’s Mom’s A Bitch’ was re-recorded with a group of Broadway stars and a 30-piece orchestra to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.