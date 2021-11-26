‘South Park: Post COVID’ offered a glimpse into Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny’s future for the first time in the show’s history.

The first of 14 hour-long specials debuted on Paramount+ on Thursday (November 25), which jumps 40 years into the future when COVID-19 finally comes to an end.

Throughout the series, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman and Kenny McKormick have remained nine-years-old (although Stan turned 10 in episode ‘You’re Getting Old’). With the time jump, this post COVID special catches up with their lives when they’re roughly 49-year-old adults.

In the episode, the catalyst for the kids coming back together again is a funeral for Kenny, who before his death was working as a scientist on experiments related to COVID-19. His death is shrouded in mystery which serves as the plot’s main thrust.

Stan is now an “online whiskey consultant” who has a girlfriend called Alexa. He’s also moved to the city away from South Park, and lost touch with his family years ago.

Kyle, however, never left South Park and is working on a “counselling online start-up thing” – with it unclear what happened to the Broflovski family. He’s particularly riled up by the return of Cartman, who has converted to Judaism and is now a Rabbi with his wife Yentl and three children. As he’s been continuously mocked by Cartman for his Jewish faith, Kyle isn’t buying his transformation.

Other characters are featured too, including Jimmy Valmer who now works as a chat show host on ‘Late Night With Jimmy’. Randy Marsh, Stan’s father, is living in Shady Acres Retirement Community along with 600,000 others, including Mr. Garrison and Mr. Mackey.

Token has joined the South Park police force and helps tackle the mystery around Kenny’s death. Wendy Testaburger, Stan’s ex-girlfriend, has a husband called Darwin, Clyde Donovan is an anti-vaxxer, while Tweek and Craig have remained a couple all these years later. Scott Malkinson has also become a priest.

The second South Park special is set to be released in December 2021, which looks to continue from events in ‘South Park: Post COVID’. Two South Park films are planned for release every year for Paramount+.

These specials follow the two South Park episodes released over the course of the pandemic, titled ‘The Pandemic Special’ and ‘South ParQ Vaccination Special’. The former was nominated for Outstanding Animated Program at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

‘South Park: Post COVID’ is available to stream now on Paramount+ in the US. A UK release date has yet to be announced.