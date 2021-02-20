‘South Park’ returning for hour-long ‘The Vaccination Special’

South Park will return for another one-off special next month.

The show’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced yesterday (February 19) that they are bringing The Vaccination Special to fans next month. South Park‘s last season – its 23rd – wrapped in December 2019.

Following on from last September’s other hour-long episode The Pandemic Special, The Vaccination Special will see the citizens of South Park attempting to secure their COVID-19 vaccines, though a militant group apparently has other plans.

It comes as fans await confirmation of the premiere date of season 24 of South Park, which has been delayed for the past year due to the ongoing coronavirus.

The Vaccination Special from “South ParQ”, as per the official announcement, will air on March 10 on Comedy Central.

In other news, more South Park movies could be on the way.

A full length feature film of the animated adult series – South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut – was released in cinemas in 1999.

Last summer, ViacomCBS’ Grant Gish expressed an interest in making more movies and specials with Stone and Parker, saying: “As long as you’re doing something new, and that could be anything from a new style to a new tone to a new voice coming from a specific writer, I think it can work.”

South Park is currently renewed through to season 26.

As Deadline reports, it will take the longest-running primetime scripted series in US cable though to a record number of seasons and at least 327 episodes. South Park has been the highest-rated cable comedy in primetime for six consecutive years.