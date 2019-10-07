‘South Park’s ‘Band In China’ episode has got the show… banned in China

The episode mocked Hollywood for tweaking their entertainment to please the Chinese government

A new South Park episode called ‘Band In China’ has, accordingly, led the show to be banned in China.

The episode pokes fun at Hollywood, specifically the way they alternate TV and film in order to please the Chinese government.

The government, in due course, has wiped the show, and almost every episode – and even mention – of South Park has been removed from the internet in the country, as The Hollywood Reporter notes.

In a tweet promoting the episode, South Park said: “You gotta lower your ideals of freedom if you wanna suck on the warm teat of China.”

As THR points out as an example, if you try and access an existing South Park thread on China’s biggest online forum, the following message appears: “According to the relevant law and regulation, this section is temporarily not open.”

Last month, South Park was officially renewed for three more seasons, and it’s already the longest-running animated series behind The Simpsons, as well as the longest-running prime-time scripted series.

Back in August, the first teaser clip for the new season of South Park was revealed, it saw the show tackle Donald Trump’s controversial family separation policy.

This week, South Park paid hilarious tribute to Monty Python to mark the show’s 50th anniversary, while also inviting notorious metal band Dying Fetus to perform on the show.