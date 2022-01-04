‘Space Force’ season two landing next month

Netflix has announced the second season of its Steve Carell-starring sci-fi comedy Space Force will be landing on the streaming platform next month.

Co-created by Carrell and The Office creator Greg Daniels, the series also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang and Don Lake. It’s first season launched back in May 2020.

The series follows Carell as Mark R. Naird, a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force. Instead, he’s asked to lead a colourful team of scientists and “Spacemen” as part of a newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

Advertisement

Although it wasn’t a big hit upon its release, Netflix announced in November 2020 that it had been renewed for a second season.

It’s now been revealed that the next run of episodes will arrive on the streamer on February 18. “Not even gravity can keep them down,” the show’s official Twitter account wrote, alongside a picture of the cast.

The second season will pick up with Naird and his team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges.

Not even gravity can keep them down. Space Force returns on February 18. pic.twitter.com/krmGM3Dbhk — Space Force (@realspaceforce) January 3, 2022

Reviewing the first season of Space Force, NME‘s Ella Kemp wrote: “Season one’s episodes often play as sketch vignettes – it makes you wonder whether they could each make sense individually as The Office did – and have a lightweight feel to them.

Advertisement

“Space Force is on a similar mission: they might be detailing preposterous situations, governed by a keyboard warrior of a politician – but it’s how much these smart, but also very silly, people make you laugh that is most important.”

Meanwhile, Paul Rudd is reported to have told Steve Carell not to audition for The Office.

The detail was revealed in new book Welcome To Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History Of The Office, written by the show’s star Briam Baumgartner alongside executive producer Ben Silverman.

Carell, who played Michael Scott in Greg Daniels’ US reboot of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s beloved sitcom, was apparently discouraged by Rudd from auditioning.