Jon Watts, the director behind Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, is set to helm a Star Wars TV series for Disney+.

Following rumours of his involvement in the franchise back in February, a report on Vanity Fair has confirmed Watts is working on a Star Wars show under the working title Grammar Rodeo – a reference to an episode of The Simpsons.

According to the report, the show takes places “during the post-Return Of The Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire” – the same time period as The Mandalorian.

While the plot is being kept under wraps, the show is described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ‘80s” with a casting notice calling for four children around 11 to 12 years old.

Watts is an executive producer on the show alongside his Spider-Man: Homecoming writing partner, Chris Ford. A release date has yet to be announced.

The series joins an expansive slate of Star Wars TV shows, including Obi-Wan Kenobi later this month, Andor this summer, and The Mandalorian season three due “late 2022 or early 2023”.

Other shows in the works include Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson and The Acolyte, set roughly 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Last month, Watts exited as director on Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie, citing that he needed a break from superheroes.

“Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life changing experience for me,” Watts said in a statement. “I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life.”